The Minister of State for Trade and Investment, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar, says the Federal Government is committed to the diversification of the economy to improve revenue and save foreign exchange.

Abubakar made the remarks at the unveiling of Adire (tying & dying) fabrics by a fashion designer, Mrs Yejide Laguda, in Lagos.

Laguda is the daughter of the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

“For a very long time, we’ve been looking for ways to make our fabrics for everyone, not just for a particular group.

“You’ve also done well for linking the brand to our heroines who have actually done great things in the past.

“I think, whenever we wear her clothes, we want to be a part of those women and I want to congratulate Yeside on today’s event. I wish more of such efforts and we are ready to support you any day any time.’’

The minister, therefore, called on Nigerians to patronise local fabrics not only for their aesthetic value but also for the need to grow the economy.

She commended Laguda for the initiative, saying her creative spirit aligned with government’s calls to promote Nigerian products

Abubakar said she was personally motivated by Yeside’s designs, describing it as “the diversification thing that really gets me and I am so excited.

Also speaking, the Deputy Governor of Ogun, Mrs Yetunde Onanuga, said she was particularly moved that Laguda was showcasing Adire which her state is known for.

Onanuga said she was proud of Laguda’s brand and that the state would support her to promote the Adire fabric.

“Indeed, Adire is now a trademark, as we have given it a name, which is called “Adire Ogun”.

“We congratulate our dear sister, Yeside Laguda, on this initiative for promoting our country, for bringing our local fabric to the limelight.

“And I’m sure before now, we’ve been seeing people ordering Adire from Ogun State to other countries.

“Now that you are promoting it (Adire), we know that more people will want to have it, even with the way you are now presenting it’’.

