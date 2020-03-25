<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Asiwaju Idris, has disclosed that the FAAC allocation of March 23, 2020, for the month of February has fallen short of the State government’s expectations

The Commissioner stated this in his office in Lokoja.

Hon Idris who attributed the fall in the allocation to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus disease, which has become a global threat to the economy, said the State government in its efforts will ensure that it meets up its earlier promises of paying salaries of workers on or before the 27th of every month as planned at the beginning of the year.





He noted that the delay in January salary was also as a result of the drop from the FAAC allocations which has also repeated itself.

While admitting that the FAAC figures that were earlier rejected last week has now been accepted, Hon. Idris said the reason was that there are no funds to augment the figures.

Hon. Idris assured the good people of the state that the present administration is doing all it can to practically generate more revenue to boost the allocation to enable it to pay salaries and wages of workers, which he noted is one of the topmost priority of the present government.