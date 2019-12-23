<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The momentum of activities at the Nigerian equities market has increased as investors opened up more orders in early positioning for the often-expected Santa Claus rally. Investors staked N15.5 billion on 1.38 billion ordinary shares in 14,528 deals last week, 32.3 per cent increase on total turnover volume of 1.04 billion ordinary shares valued at N14.63 billion in 14,974 deals traded in the previous week.

The Santa Claus rally is the tendency for stock prices to go up in the week after Christmas, mostly in anticipation of expected positioning for dividends by the first month of the New Year.

Bank-led financial services sector remained the toast of the investing public with 1.02 billion shares valued at N11.81 billion in 8,275 deals, representing 73.8 per cent and 76.2 per cent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The healthcare sector occupied a distant second with a turnover of 170.91 million shares worth N49.10 million in 281 deals while conglomerates sector placed third with a turnover of 83.56 million shares worth N205.79 million in 736 deals.

Investors showed a mixed portfolio allocation of low and large-cap stocks, underlining the expectations of year-end rally. The three most active stocks were Access Bank, Union Diagnostics and Clinical Services and Zenith Bank. The three most active stocks accounted for 687.1 million shares worth N6.51 billion in 2,964 deals, representing 49.76 per cent and 41.99 per cent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

A total of 11,839 units of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) valued at N8.57 million were also traded in 21 deals compared with a total of 211,474 units valued at N2.38 million traded in 22 deals.

In the sovereign debt market, a total of 4,990 units of Federal Government bonds valued at N5.54 million were traded in eight deals as against a total of 7,300 units valued at N8.07 million in four deals.

With more advancers to decliners, price depreciation in the highly capitalised industrial goods and oil and gas sectors weighed on the overall market position. While most sectoral indices closed at the weekend on the upside, market-wide indices recorded marginal decline.

The All Share Index (ASI)- the common value-based index that tracks all shares at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) declined marginally by 0.04 per cent to close weekend at 26,526.35 points as against its week’s opening index of 26,536.21 points. Aggregate market value of all quoted equities dropped by 0.03 per cent or N4 billion from its week’s opening value of N12.808 trillion to close at N12.804 trillion. Average year-to-date return worsened slightly to -15.6 per cent while average return so far this month stood at -1.8 per cent.

All sectoral indices closed positive with the exception of the NSE Oil and Gas Index and NSE Industrial Goods Index that depreciated by 0.68 per cent and 0.49 per cent respectively. The NSE Consumer Goods Index appreciated by 1.31 per cent. The NSE Insurance Index rose by 1.04 per cent while the NSE Banking Index inched up by 0.78 per cent.

There were 33 advancers against 25 decliners last week, a significant improvement on 18 advancers and 44 decliners recorded in the previous week. Low-priced stocks led the gainers’ list, in percentage term. AG Leventis, which is the majority core investor is pursuing a buy-out of minority shareholders, topped the list with a gain of 28.2 per cent to close at 50 kobo. Chams Plc followed with a gain of 20 per cent to close at 36 kobo. Royal Exchange rose by 11.5 per cent to close at 29 kobo. Nigerian Breweries appreciated by 10 per cent to close at N57.95 while Ikeja Hotel rose by 9.8 per cent to close at N1.12 per share.

On the downside, Cornerstone Insurance led the decliners with a drop of 36.4 per cent to close at 42 kobo. UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust followed with a drop of 23.6 per cent to close at N3.40. UACN Property Development Company dropped by 16 per cent to close at 84 kobo. Nascon Allied Industries declined by 14.6 per cent to N11.95 while Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals dropped by 13.6 per cent to close at 57 kobo per share.

At the NASD OTC Securities Exchange, the over-the-counter (OTC) market for trading in unlisted securities, the market was also upbeat. NASD’s market capitalisation increased from the week’s opening value of N498.04 billion to close weekend at N501.14 billion, representing an increase of 0.62 per cent. The NASD Securities Index (NSI) also improved from the week’s opening index of 693.22 points to close weekend at 697.54 points.

Globally, quoted equities mostly trended upward as investors responded to preliminary trade agreement between the United States and China. In United States, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and Standards and Poors rose by 1.2 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively. In United Kingdom, the FTSE 100 Index posted average return of 3.2 per cent while the Europe-wide Euro Stoxx Index appreciated by 1.1 per cent. Emerging markets showed improved investors’ sentiment. The MSCI EM Index- which tracks emerging markets’ stocks, posted average return of 1.8 per cent while the MSCI FM Index – which tracks frontier markets, appreciated by 0.7 per cent.

“We see the level of activity and volatility being sustained over the final days of the year, with some pockets of gains expected, as fund and portfolio managers realign portfolios prior to the start of 2020,” Cordros Securities stated.

Analysts at Afrinvest Securities stated that they expected market performance to remain bearish due to the absence of market buffers.