Benin’s economy is expected to grow 6 percent this year, up from 5.6 percent in 2017, as cotton production reaches record highs and the economy of neighbouring Nigeria strengthens, the International Monetary Fund said.

The Fund also said in a statement late on Friday that it had made available about $22.4 million to Benin as part of a three-year financial-assistance programme.

Benin’s raw cotton output for the 2017/18 season is projected to increase 28 percent from the previous season, to a record 578,000 tonnes.