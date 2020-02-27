<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Public Accounts Committee, PAC, of the House of Representatives on Thursday queried the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Commission, FIRS, Alhaji Mohammed Nami, over late and non submission of the audited accounts.

The Committee described the action as a gross misconduct which should not be tolerated.

But Nami who appeared before the Committee chaired by Oluwole Oke pleaded for leniency, saying he only assumed office last December.

Speaking at the resumed public hearing of the Committee on refusal of Non-Treasury Funded and Partially Funded Agencies to render their Audited Accounts covering the period 2014 till date to the Auditor-General of the Federation, Nami said he needed more time to study the activities of his Service.

Committee chairman, One and his members expressed surprise that FIRS did not have audited accounts.

He said: “This is very strange, if the FIRS can not produce an up to date audited accounts of its operations, how does it wants the Executive arm of the government to prepare the Medium Time Expenditure Frame Work, to the legislature to determine the annual financial budget?





“Funny enough, the officials of the same Agency will be seen moving around to seal off premises of business outfits over non payment of their taxes

“We are aware that the Executive Chairman of the Agency assumed office in December last year but that should not an excuse for the Agency to have an up to date audited accounts for accountability”.

The Service was consequently placed on a full scale status enquiry to probe into its operations.

Similarly, the Committee also placed the Osun River Basin Development Authority, ORBDA on status enquiry following infractions discovered in the presentation of the MD and his inability to provide any proof of rendition of the accounts of the Agency to the Auditor General of the Federation.

Recall that the MD, Mr Olufemi Odumosu had earlier failed to honour the invitation of the Committee which resulted to issuing warrant arrest against him on Wednesday.

In the same vein, the Committee also gave the Management of the Standard Organization of Nigeria, SON, a last chance to appear before it or be arrested and face criminal charges.