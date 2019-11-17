<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, has stressed the need for Nigeria to participate fully in the fourth industrial revolution.

Onu disclosed this at the weekend in Abuja during a summit on ‘’Leveraging The Digital Economy for trade investment’ in the banquet hall of the State House.

The Minister said since Nigeria had lost out in the last three industrial revolutions, a new generation of entrepreneurs are needed to compete within the comity of nations.

“We have laid the foundation to help us get a new generation of entreneurs and business men and women that will use technologies developed in Nigeria to compete favourably within the comity of nations,” he said.

Onu appealed to the Organised Private Sector to key in by playing an important role in the commercialisation of research results.

‘’We are vigorously pursuing commercialisation of research results so that they can be converted into products and services that would be available in the market place.

“We therefore must do everything that is necessary to participate in the fourth industrial Revolution,” he said.