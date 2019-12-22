<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The federal government has trained another batch of 70 graduate youths in poultry production, processing and marketing in Oyo north senatorial district to enhance production skills and engage more youths in poultry farming. Apart from the training, the beneficiaries were also given starter parks; 100 birds, cages, 10 bags of feeds and other materials including cash worth over N200, 000, to assist them in starting and improving their businesses.

The event, which was held at Atobatele in Ijeru Ogbomoso area of Oyo State, at the weekend, was organised by the Department of Agricultural Extension, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and facilitated by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, the lawmaker representing Oyo North Senatorial district at the upper chamber of the national assembly. Buhari is the chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transportation and has facilitated about 10 training for youths in his constituency in the last six months.

Speaking on why he facilitated the training, the lawmaker said the training was part of campaign promises made by him during the campaign. “Unemployment is one of the major challenges in Nigeria now and as a politician, one of the ways through which we can assist the youth is assisting them in enhancing their interest, and I believe training like this would boost their morale and allow them to have a good beginning. Participants were drawn from the 13 local governments across the senatorial districts and based on interest in poultry farming, we are empowering them with material worth about N200,000 and the ministry officials have agreed to be visiting them constantly to check how they are faring in their business and give them necessary support,” he said.

Representative of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mrs. Botar Dorothy, in her closing remarks, said the training was purposely organised by the ministry to empower the youths and in taking agriculture to the next level so that economically they will no longer depend on people but add value to the society.