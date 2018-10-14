



The Federal Government is set to increase the Mining Sector’s contribution to GDP as the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bawa Bwari, will be leading the Nigerian delegation to the 20th China Mining Congress & Expo and the 3rd Nigeria-China Mining Road Show at the Meijian Convention and Exhibition, Tianjin, China, this month.

The China Mining Congress and Expo is an annual event held since 1999 and it is ranked among the global top mining events. China Mining covers the whole Mining industry chain including geological survey, exploration and development, mineral rights trade, mining investment and financing, smelting and processing, technology and equipment, mining services and etc. It provides not only platform for mineral exploration, development and trading, but also the communication bridge for domestic and international mining companies and related agencies.

The minister, who confirmed the development to our Correspondent in Abuja, said the event is a major international mining calendar introduced to raise Chinese interest in African Mining and Energy. “The conference attracts major mining players from around the world, as well as investors eager to invest in Africa,” he said.

While saying China Mining consists of three parts namely, conferences, exhibitions and featured events, he noted that the conferences attract world’s policy makers and the industry leading voice in presenting the hottest topics and providing insightful information.

“The Exhibitions attract pavilions from major world mining countries and mining companies to promote domestic and overseas cooperation in mining.

“During the Congress, the 3rd Nigeria-China Mining Roadshow will be held to showcase mining investment opportunities in Nigeria. It will further consolidate networks in mining, micro-grid and renewable energy sectors. States and their Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) have opportunities to showcase their investment potentials and attract Chinese investors.

“The Roadshow will feature paper presentations by the Nigerian Mining Minister, Directors, Head of Agencies and the Nigerian Ambassador to China, on critical areas in the Nigerian mining sector, presentations by the Chinese counterparts, Bilateral Meetings between Nigerian and Chinese Mining Ministers, Projects Matchmaking Buffet etc., providing opportunities for mining experts to discuss with one another.

“The objectives of Nigeria’s participation and organization of the 3rd Roadshow includes amongst others to showcase to the international mining community Nigeria’s economic policy priorities which focus on the diversification of Nigeria’s revenue base by repositioning the mining sector for greater productivity, showcase to potential investors the investment opportunities in the Nigerian mining sector, the existing incentives and enabling legislations and engage in high level Economic Diplomacy, to address the misconceptions about Nigeria’s mining industry and business environment in general, that account for Nigeria’s low ranking on the global mining policy perception and ease-of-doing-business.”