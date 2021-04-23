



The Ekiti state government has received 250 cows from the United States as part of a joint venture programme with Promasidor Group, a food and beverage company.

This is to help boost milk production through the state-owned Ikun Dairy Farm.

Akin Oyebode, the state commissioner for finance and economic planning, made this known via a tweet, on Thursday.

The cows arrived in crates at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Oyebode said the jersey cows were taken for delivery to Ikun Dairy Farm Limited.

He noted that the state now has 300 cows as it works towards having a total of 500.

“Update: 250 cows arrived this morning, for onward delivery to Ikun Dairy Farm Limited; a JV between Ekiti state government and Promasidor Group. We now have 300 jersey cows, and almost 500 in total. We moo-ve!” the tweet reads.

In August, Ekiti state government said Promasidor had invested $5 million into Ikun dairy farm for the purchase of equipment, provision of appropriate herd of cattle, and development of an out-grower scheme with local farmers for providing feed for the cattle.





The United States mission in Nigeria had said Ikun dairy farm targets 10,000 liters of milk daily.

In a tweet, the US mission said the collaboration will help in diversifying Nigeria’s economy.

“Ikun dairy farm plans to reach 10,000 liters of milk daily with cows from the USA. A great collaboration with Consulate Lagos that helps Nigeria grow and diversify its economy,” the tweet reads.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had restricted 41 items from accessing foreign exchange, adding that the measure was to encourage local production of the items and conserve Nigeria’s foreign reserves.

In 2020, the apex bank added milk and dairy products to the list of items not eligible for forex. It, however, exempted six companies from the restriction.

About a week ago, CBN announced that it is planning to include sugar and wheat on the list of import items banned from accessing foreign exchange.