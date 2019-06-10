Egyptian pound

Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation increased to 14.1% in May from 13% in April, official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Monday.

CAPMAS attributed the hike in inflation on a monthly basis to the increase of food and drinks commodities’ prices.

Egypt is approaching the end of an IMF-backed economic reform programme that saw inflation rise to a high of 33 per cent in 2017.

