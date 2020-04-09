<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





As governments across the globe are putting measures in place to cushion the effect of ravaging Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on their citizens, Kaduna State Government on Thursday gave its taxpayers two months window to file in their returns.

The taxpayers in Kaduna now have between March 30 to May 31 to file their returns, according to the Executive Chairman of the the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KDIRS) Dr Zaid Abubakar.

The measure, Abubakar said became necessary, following the lockdown of the state to contain the spread of the pandemic.

He said, “the law provided that taxpayers shall file their Annual Tax Returns (ATR) within the first 90 days of every year’s assessment and failure to file the said returns as at when due is sanctionable by law.





“However, KADIRS noted that taxpayers in the State were unable to file the ATR within the stipulated period as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Therefore, the agency, hereby notifies all taxpayers and the public that it has extended the deadline for filing the 2019 ATR by two months, from March 30 to May 31.

“This is in line with the provision of Section 26 (2) of the Kaduna State Tax Codification and Consolidation Law, 2016, and other relevant laws,” he noted.

He further explained that filing the tax returns during the extension shall be deemed as filing within the statutory period and shall accordingly earn 1.0 percent refund on total annual tax payable.