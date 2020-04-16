<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The International Monetary Fund will provide Ghana one billion dollars to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, according to the fund’s website.

“The IMF Executive Board approved the allocation of $ 1 billion under the Quick Credit Facility,” the report IMF said.

According to the foundation, the coronavirus pandemic is seriously affecting the African state. The country’s economic growth slowed down, its financial condition worsened, and therefore there was a need for external financing.

“The IMF continues to monitor the situation in Ghana and is ready to provide political advice and further support if necessary,” the report says.





Earlier, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, said that more than 90 countries had requested IMF emergency support for the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Health Organization on March 11 announced an outbreak of a new coronavirus infection COVID-19 with a pandemic.

According to the latest WHO data, more than 1.7 million cases of infection have been recorded in the world, more than 110 thousand people have died.

According to the financial experts of the IQ OPTION portal, oil companies around the world, car manufacturers, airlines, as well as the service sector suffered the most! In some countries, the decline in gross domestic product reaches 10%.