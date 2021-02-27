



A Chinese firm, Chinese Green Industry Company, on Saturday indicated its interest to invest $50 million in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

The investment which will come in the form of partnership with a Nasarawa State based farmers’ group, Nigerian Farmers Group and Cooperative (NFGCC), will start before the start of the 2021 farming season.

A consultant and representative of the company, Li Jian said this in Keffi, Nasarawa State during her visit to NFGCS Managing Director, Mr Reston Tedheke, who also doubles as the National Coordinator of the group

She outlined key areas of its interest to include: warehousing, dairy, machinery upgrade, improved seedlings, animal feeds, and the value chains.





Mrs Li, who came in company of a team from Voice of America (VOA), expressed satisfaction on the value of investment at the farm. She also noted that she was already in talks with other partners from Korea, Japan and India.

“I have seen what you have here and we are going to take the project in phases. This will depend on the area of interest.

“I will talk with partners from Japan, Korea and India. The money is not the issue but how they can be properly utilized,” she said.

Managing Director of NFGCS, who welcomes the partnership arrangements, said relationships between Nigeria and Asian countries have proven to be more beneficial than other countries.

“The interest of the Chinese company and our partnership with them will further boost productivity and create more job opportunities for people,” Reston said.