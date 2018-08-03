The Sokoto state branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria has commenced a 2-Day sensitization workshop on how to embrace intervention programmes towards supporting the nation’s economy.

The workshop code named, “CBN Fair” captured among other things the apex bank’s interventions in Agriculture sector, energy, power, manufacturing, micro, small and medium scale enterprises as well as the banking sector.

Speaking in his opening remark, Sokoto state branch Coordinator of CBN, Alhaji Dahiru Usman, said such initiatives would no doubt support the economy.

Usman who decried that low public awareness remained a major challenge that may undermine CBN’s efforts towards realising set goals, added that, the worship was apt and timely.

While insisting that the interventions has the potential of facilitating sustainable growth and development, Usman added that, it’s pretty neccesary that people get the need information.

The programme which had at its theme; “Promoting Financial stability and Economic Development,” was therefore one of the respective ways by which significant awareness can be created amongst Nigerians.

According to him , “The initiative and intervention scheme can broadly be classified under sectors of Agriculture, manufacturing, micro, small and medium scale enterprises, power and energy and Banking.

“Moreover some of these initiatives and intervention scheme are Agricultural Credit Guaranty Scheme, Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme and Anchor Burrowers program among others.

“The various initiatives of the Bank have been hinged on the premise that concerted efforts would be made to deepen credit delivery to the real sectors of the economy.

“This through the varieties of targeted interventions and schemes. These schemes and programs for the real sector development have potentials for employment generation, wealth creation and poverty reduction,”

“Thus, it is in consideration of the above that the management of the Bank had found it expedient to organise this sensitization programme.”

Speaking on his part, the Senior Manager Currency Operation, Mr. Jonathan Laburta, admonished Nigerians to handle the nations currency with uttermost respect to avoid undue damage to the naira and loving that is in circulation.

Laburta further advised those engaging in selling the naira via black markets to stop forthwith or be ready to face the dull wrath of the law anytime they are caught.

Worried by the extent to people carry cash about, Mr Orji Kenneth of Banking and Finance Department admonished Nigerians to always embrace E-banking system, saying its safer and faster with less risk.

“Such system is always safer and realible in order to avoid any treat from criminals and criminality in performing transactions.”