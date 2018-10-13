



Leadership of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) has warned of the possibility of the country plunging into another round of recession, a threat it wants President Muhammadu Buhari to avert immediately.

The professional accountants gave the advice during a courtesy call on Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday, where they also endorsed him for a second term in office.

President of the Association, Shehu Usman Ladan, spoke to State House correspondents after he and his delegation emerged from the meeting with the president.

He said that the country’s economy was well enough to inspire ANAN’s confidence that Buhari would be able to work harder to prevent a second in three years.

According to him, “We commend the government for bringing the country out of recession and effort to place the country on the path of sound economic growth.”

Ladan also praised Buhari for diversifying the economy from oil to other sectors like agriculture; attracting local and foreign investments; empowering the youth through programmes like the N-Power scheme; and tackling corruption in the country headlong with instruments like the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

In view of all these, ANAN announced its support for Buhari’s reelection in 2019, declaring in its position paper presented to him during the visit that “we have no doubt that the second term of your excellency will bring more succour to the citizenry and a better economy”.

ANAN also canvassed for more recognition and appreciation of members of the association in the public service, as it had observed a bias in favour of the rival body, Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Nigeria (ICAN).

The group said, “ANAN should be included in the Federal Scheme of Service where a number of professional bodies are listed for direct appointment on Grade Level 10. This is to say that ANAN should be placed on Grade Level 10 at the point of entry in the public service just like their counterparts in other professions”.