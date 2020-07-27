



Algeria’s annual inflation rose to 2.1% in June from 1.9% the previous month as prices for some foodstuffs went up, the government said on Sunday.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index rose 0.2% in June, according to figures released by the National Statistics Bureau.





The cost of meat and poultry rose 8.2%, while the prices of clothing and shoes were up 0.6%.

OPEC member Algeria has been trying to cut imports of goods including foodstuffs following a fall in energy export earnings.