Abdullahi Attah, Executive Chairman, Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), has disclosed that the agency has generated N59 billion from January to November 2018 and hoped to generate five to six billion naira in December, just as it has projected N130 billion revenue for 2019.

Attah stated that this can be achieved with the transition plans under way.

He made this known Thursday during a press briefing in the series of their sensitisation drive to inform and educate taxpayers towards entrenching a world class tax administration system in the FCT.

He said, “We can achieve this because this transition is Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has given us eight offices and 177 staff so that we can for this purpose take over all the past records and seemingly transit with the taxpayers knowing what happens.

“We were able to generate this 59 billion naira with just one office, 30 staff and about 40 youth corps member, collaborating with the FIRS in 2019, we will double our revenue generation.”

He stressed that over a million taxpayers have been captured in our database and they have all received their Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TIN) through personalised SMS.

He added that the taxpayers who are yet to get their Taxpayer Identification Numbers are advised to visit any of the ten FCT-IRS office to obtain same through a process that lasts for not more than ten minutes only because is a continue process.

Attah added that from now till the end of the transition period, FCT-IRS would in addition to its two offices at Laura and Garki Headquarters, leverage on FIRS facilities and manpower support to collect all the taxes accruable to the FCT.