The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says average price of one kilogramme (kg) of yam tuber increased year-on-year by 7.10 per cent in February.

The NBS disclosed this in a Selected Food Price Watch Data for February published on its website.

The bureau said that one kg of yam also increased by 1.92 per cent month-on-month from N226.51 in January to N230.85 in February.

The report stated that average price of one dozen of Agric eggs medium size decreased year-on-year by 0.21 per cent and month-on-month increased by 18.75 per cent.

According to the report, the price increased from N437.13 in January to N519.07 in February.

In addition, it said the average price of a piece of Agric eggs medium size (price of one) decreased year-on-year by -3.81 per cent.

It noted that the price increased by 6.24 per cent month-on-month by 6.24 per cent from N38.85 in January to N41.27 in February.

Meanwhile, the report stated that the average price of one kg of tomato increased year-on-year by 12.88 per cent and decreased month-on-month by – 1.80 per cent.

According to the report, the price of the commodity decreased from N271.99 in January to N267.10 in February.

Similarly, the average price of one kg of rice (imported high quality sold loose) decreased year-on-year by -11.05 per cent.

The report, however, stated that the commodity increased by 1.24 per cent month-on-month from N360.76 per measurement (Mudu) in January to N365.21 in February.