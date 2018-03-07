Ethiopia’s year-on-year inflation rate jumped to 15.6 per cent in February from 13.4 per cent in previous month, the statistics agency said on Wednesday.
The Central Statistics Agency said food inflation was at 20.9 per cent in February, versus 18 per cent in the previous month.
Non-food inflation was at 9.8 per cent, compared with 8.4 per cent in December, the agency said in a statement.
