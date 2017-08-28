After receiving briefings from the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma; his Finance counterpart, Kemi Adeosun, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, President Muhammadu Buhari declared on Monday that the nation’s economy is getting better.

The briefings received by Buhari, who recently returned from a 103-day medical vacation in London, lasted over two hours, according to a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

He disclosed that the ministers and the CBN governor updated the President on the improving state of the economy, implementation of the 2017 budget, preparation for the 2018 budget, revenue strategies, combined cost reduction and debt management.

According to Adesina, “a delighted president declared that he was pleased with the progress being made on different fronts.”

He further revealed that the monetary policy strategies and their economic impact were among the issues discussed at the briefing.

He said Buhari reminded the ministers and the CBN governor that reviving the economy was one of the major planks on which the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, campaign was based.

The presidential spokesman stated that his principal expressed gladness that things were “looking up after two years of yeoman’s job”.

He added that Buhari urged the government officials to sustain the tempo, pointing out that the main objective of government was to bring succour to Nigerians across all walks of life.