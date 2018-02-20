In the bid to boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and block all financial leakages, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos on Monday said the state government payment had decided to commence e-payment of taxes being paid in the state.

Effectively, from March 1 2018, no cash payment of any kind of tax would be allowed, Ambode said.

He made this disclosure on Monday during the flag off of the Lagos State Land Use Charge at Gtbank Opebi branch, Ikeja.

According to the governor, e-payment channels would ensure greater value delivery in the state.

“All legitimate transactions must pass through all e-payment channels, you can now pay at any time, any day, no weekends from all banks,” he said.

He added: “Tax payers should be able to pay all legitimate bills through all payment channels at their own time and convenience. The transaction process is now every day, anytime and no weekends.

We should be able to pay our taxes from any bank, WebPay, Paypoint and USSD encouraging mobile money without any contact with government officials. Every kobo counts. Do not pay into wrong hands anymore.

“In partnership with Interswitch Ltd, all the multi-layer platforms are to be deployed and used by all government ministries, agencies, parastatals and associated companies/units. Local governments must quickly adjust their collection machinery to eliminate all leakages also”, the governor counseled.