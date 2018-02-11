The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, is set to hold a tweet meet, a social media round table, with stakeholders and all Nigerians, to discuss the efforts and gains made so far by the apex bank in booting Nigeria’s economy.

The Tweet meet is specifically aimed at informing and educating Nigerians on the efforts being made by the Bank to grow the economy especially against the backdrop of our exit from recession in the last quarter of 2017.

The meet is scheduled to hold on Monday, 12th February 2018 at 2:00 pm (Nigerian time) and will feature the Acting Director of Corporate Communications in the Bank, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, who will entertain questions from the general public on a wide range of issues especially as regards the policies and actions taken by the Bank to grow the economy in the post-recession era.

These include the Expanded Anchor Borrowers Program, the Accelerated Agricultural Development Program (AADS)

Prioritising forex allocation to vital items and specific target end users among others.

The Tweet meet will also provide a veritable “feedback” opportunity, which is a component of effective communication.

The tweet meet will be moderated by a renowned senior economist, Mr. Paul Alaje.