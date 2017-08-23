The value of capital imported into Nigeria in the second quarter of 2017 rose by $884.1 million to stand at $1.79 billion, the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, has said.

According to the NBS, the figure represents 95.02 per cent increase.

The report, released Tuesday by the bureau, showed that the main facilitator of the quarterly growth in capital importation in the second quarter was portfolio investments, which increased by 145.7 per cent.

It was followed by ‘other’ investments, which grew by 95.02 per cent, and the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), which increased by 29.8 per cent over the previous quarter.

The report also revealed that the $1.79 billion imported in the second quarter is also an increase of 43.6 per cent from the $1.04 billion recorded in Q2 of 2016.

Meanwhile, Portfolio investments increased by 128.4 per cent, from the $337.3 million recorded in second quarter of 2016. Other investments also increased by 43.6 per cent, from the $520.6 million reported in the samequarter of 2016, while FDI grew by 48.9 per cent, from $184.3 million in the same quarter in 2016.

Portfolio investment was the largest component of imported capital in the second quarter of 2017, put at $770.5 million, or 43.0 per cent of the total. It was followed by other investments, which accounted for $747.5 million, or 41.7 per cent, and then FDI, which accounted for $274.4 or 15.3 during the quarter.

Also, Lagos accounted for the bulk of capital importation in the review period with 97.07 per cent or $1.739 billion related to its being home of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), apart from its position as the nation’s commercial and financial capital.

It was followed by Akwa Ibom as in previous quarter with $34.08 million or 1.92 per cent of total, representing an 85.6 per cent increase over the amount recorded in the preceding quarter.

Oyo State, the report showed, trailed with $1.83 million or 0.1 per cent.