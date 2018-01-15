The Federal Government efforts at reviving and sustaining Nigeria’s economic growth have received the commendation of investors, analysts and economic experts even as the Nigeria Stock Exchange, NSE, last week continued its record breaking performance with total market capitalisation rising by N437 billion, thus extending investors gain to N1.7 trillion in the first eight trading days of the year.

The stakeholders, who said the nation’s economy has benefited from good work of the current Economic Management Team headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, said the federal government has been deploying a mixture of fiscal and monetary policies to put the economy on the path of sustained growth.

The Nigerian stock market has continue to react to the positive market fundamentals and improving macroeconomic outlook since the beginning of the year 2018.

Last week, the NSE ASI recorded a distinction of 10.21 per cent week-on-week (WoW) and has a year-to-date gain of 12.17 per cent. It would be recalled that the Nigerian stock market in 2017 recorded a growth of 42.30 per cent. Also, in the World Bank’s latest rankings on Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria released in October 2017, the country moved up 24 places to 145 in ease of doing business.