Dr Obadiah Mailafia, former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor says that implementation of various economic policies in the country will help to grow the economy.

Mailafia in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Abuja said that Nigeria had many good economic policies that when implemented would help bring about massive development.

“We need to focus on implementation, this country is not short of ideas, and we have several economic documents, the current is the National Economic Recovery Document for the year 2017 to 2020.

“ It is very solid and well written.

“Let us engage in rigorous implementation of these policies and also engage policy analysts that are conversant with daily happenings in the various sectors of the economy,’’ he said.

According to him, the analyst will give feedback on findings to the economic management team and relevant stakeholders.

This, he said would help government to identify lapses and enforce adequate actions that would yield immediate result.

“What we need is action, focus, accountability, monitoring and taking action based on this.

“This is what we need to move the economy forward,’’ he said.

On 14 per cent interest rate of the Monetary Policy Committee and funding the Small and medium Entrepreneur (SME), he said the rate was far too high for SME to thrive.

He said some progress had been made in managing the monetary policy rate but noted that there was the need for single digit lending rate.

“The problem is that we have some intervention funds that are single digit but that is discussionary because, it puts banks out of the sphere of lending and you and I know that lending should be primary activity of the commercial banks.

“So, we need to bring down interest rate but I know it is not easy in the time of deflationary spiral and pressure on the exchange rate.

“We need to do more work, better work to get down the lending rate to an affordable level,’’ he said.