The Delta Economic Summit Group (DESG) has empowered several agripreneurs at a seminar hosted by the Delta Small and Medium Development Agency (DEMSMA) during the Global Entrepreneurship Week.

The group’s financial support was complimented by the state agency – DEMSMA, with the provision of seeds for the agripreneurs, as part of its commitment to the socio-economic development of Delta State.

The Director General of DESG, Chukwuka Monye, delivered a presentation on “Being Investment Ready and Credit Worthy”, explaining the need for beneficiaries of any form of loan to be disciplined and repay on time and consistently.

Monye also spoke on the importance of private sector involvement in closing some of the social and financial gaps that currently exist in the state, adding that private sector players can participate in the capacity building of the indigenes.

The Executive Secretary of DEMSMA, Ms. Shimite Bello, urged the attendees to remember that success in business is about being productive.

She also advised everyone to remember that funding is not always the key requirement in a successful venture and therefore, people should think about their ventures in a holistic manner in order to explore the real business elements that matter. Other partners of the event included ICM MFB, Aspire MFB, Zenith Bank, Sterling Bank, Businessday Newspaper and Community Newspaper.