A leading economist and financial derivatives analyst, Bismarck Rewane, has predicted a positive business outlook for Nigeria in 2018.

Rewane said that the projected growth will be driven by increased consumer spending.

He disclosed this while addressing members of the Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria in Lagos.

In making projections for the 2018 business outlook, Rewane identified sectors of opportunities to be explored.

He predicted that money supply will increase by 7 to 8 percent, with a marginal growth of 1.6 percent, hinged on demand for oil .

Members of the Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria are confident that the projections will effectively guide media marketing strategies for 2018.

The conviction is that consumer confidence will be positively impacted with increased money supply in the system.