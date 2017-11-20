- Advertisement -

The economy recorded a growth of 1.40 percent in the third quarter of 2017, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

This is the second time of such positive development since Nigeria exited recession in the second quarter.

NBS statistics shows that the agricultural sector grew by 3.06 percent in the third quarter of 2017 as against the 3.01 percent recorded in the second quarter of 2017.