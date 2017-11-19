- Advertisement -

The Industrial Global Union Africa has opposed the decision of the Federal Government to hire Malaysian consultants for $1 million to conduct a study that will aid the implementation of the National Economic Recovery and Growth Plan 2017-2020.

The union described the move as unpatriotic, noting that the government should rather hire Nigerian consultants to do the job instead of enriching foreigners.

The Vice President of the organization, Issa Aremu said at a news conference in Abuja on Sunday that there are Nigerians and other Africans who could do the job.

He stated that paying such a huge amount to foreigners for a job Nigerians could do did not show that the government was serious about promoting Nigerian goods and services.

“Are we saying we cannot get Africans to provide these services? How can we pay huge amounts of the budget to Malaysians in implementing a document that talks of patronizing ‘made in Nigeria’ products,” the union leader asked.

Speaking on the Africa industrial day commemoration, Aremu noted that African countries must promote sustainable industrial policy, adding that industry is a key driver of sustainable jobs and development for national economies and the foundation of good living standards.

He stated that Africans must produce what they consume, and stop exporting raw materials while importing finished products from Asia, Europe and America.

He said, “Africa should stop being romantic and clapping for China through uncritical importation of goods and services; Rather, Africa must copy China’s industrialization drive which has within 20 years moved over 250 million people out of poverty through manufacturing and industrialization.”

Aremu cautioned employers against criminalizing skill gaps, noting that deficient workers should be retrained and re-skilled.