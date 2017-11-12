- Advertisement -

The Chinese government has revealed it will raise foreign ownership limits in domestic financial firms, a long anticipated step that grants greater access to overseas investors into the Asian giant’s financial services market.

The move, announced by vice finance minister Zhu Guangyao, comes a day after U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated calls for better access to Chinese markets in meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping.



The changes include raising the limit on foreign ownership in joint-venture firms involved in the futures, securities and funds markets to 51 percent from the current 49 percent.

The plan to ease ownership restrictions comes as Beijing faces mounting pressure from Western governments and business lobbies to remove investment barriers and onerous regulations that restrict foreign firms’ operations in its markets.