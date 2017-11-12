- Advertisement -

The Federal Government says it’s determined and focused in making Nigeria the most preferred investment destination on the continent of Africa.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, stated this during the 9th National Council on Industry, Trade and Investment held in Sokoto state.

He said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is creating an enabling environment to attract Foreign Direct Investment as well as encourage local businesses to thrive in line with the diversification drive of the administration.

On his part, Sokoto state Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said the present efforts of his administration in agriculture will go a long way in complimenting the paradigm shift agenda of the Federal Government from oil to non-oil sectors.