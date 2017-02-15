Tambuwal suggests capital projects execution as way out of recession

Advertisement

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has suggested possible pathway for the nation to overcome recession, saying that embarking on capital projects such as road construction and injection of more monies into the economy remained the best way out of the current recession.

He also blamed the immediate past government for the bad economy Nigeria is undergoing today.

Speaking in a chat with members of the Correspondent chapel at the State Presidential Lodge, Tambuwal averred that the recession would soon be a thing of the past.

He however, noted that injecting more money into the economy remained a sure remedy out of recession.

While noting that global meltdown and sudden fall of price of oil at the international market compounded the situation in Nigeria because of its mono income nature, Tambuwal divulged that, Nigeria would not have been experiencing recession had the previous government been prudent.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal who is the immediate past Speaker, House of Representatives, further attributed Nigeria’s recession to some of the policies of the former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

The governor who appealed to Nigerians to be more patient with the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, added that, it is easier to destroy than to build.

“The immediate past administration policies landed Nigeria into recession. And don’t forget, destruction is always easier and takes shorter time than rebuilding”.

Tambuwal reiterated that his administration operates open door policy.

“You don’t run a government like a personal property. We are open, transparent and we ask you to continue to engage us any time, any day”.

Speaking earlier, the special adviser to the governor on Media and Public Affairs, Mallam Imam Imam, insisted that the Correspondent Chapel serves as the engine room for the Nigeria Union of Journalists in every state.