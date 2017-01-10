NIMASA is being transformed to boost up Nigeria’s revenue base – Peterside

Advertisement

Mr Dakuku Peterside, the Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) says he is already transforming the agency to enable it to boost up the country’s revenue base.

Peterside said this in Abuja on Tuesday when he led a NIMASA delegation on a visit to the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Bayo Onanuga.

He said he was already taking steps to build the agency’s capacity to achieve the mandate set out for it.

The director-general said the visit to NAN was with a view to enlightening the public more on the objectives of NIMASA and sharing with them some of the work the agency had done.

He praised Onanuga for his virtues and NAN for the support it had been rendering to NIMASA.

He called for greater collaboration between NIMASA and NAN.

Responding, Onanuga said NAN would continue to give support to NIMASA to ensure it achieved its goals.

Onanuga told the NIMASA delegation that NAN recently developed a free-to-read website, and that the agency planned to establish photo and video portals consecutively.

He said that way, NAN would be able to generate funds, depend less on government allocation and be able to compete with its counterparts in the industry.

The NAN MD further said that the agency planned to begin publishing a year book beginning end of 2017.