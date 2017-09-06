The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udo Udoma, on Wednesday said that with the exit of the economy from recession, the task ahead is to grow the economy in a rapid manner.

Udoma who said this while reacting to the Gross Domestic Product growth rate report released on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics, noted that the improvement in economic performance is an indication that the objective of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan is being achieved.

In the statement issued by his media Adviser, Akpandem James, the minister said with the coming of the economy out of recession, investors confidence would begin to return to the economy.

He said the exit from recession is a testimony to the fact that government is moving in the right economic direction.

“Now that we have accomplished the first task, attention will now be on growing the economy as rapidly as we can.

“We are happy that people are beginning to see the results of the efforts we have been putting through in the last two years to get the economy back on track and to place it on the path of growth and sustained development,” the statement quoted him to have said.

Udoma explained that as the economy continues to grow, the people will begin to feel the impact of the growth rate.

The minister pointed out that the major focus of government is to spend in strategic sectors like infrastructure, agriculture, solid minerals so as to galvanise economic activities and empower the people.