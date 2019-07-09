<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

KPMG Nigeria launched its novel Insight Centre last week and the Founder/Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Jim Ovia, alongside the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, both chaired the event.

According to the captains of industry, there is mounting importance of digital solutions and disruptive technologies on businesses in Africa.

While Dangote commended the innovation from KPMG, stating that it would help iron out complexities in business operations in Nigeria, Mr. Ovia added that, artificial intelligence, as well as other innovative digital solutions is the future and many organisations would be willing to collaborate with the consultancy firm.

The KPMG Insight Centre is the firm’s foremost digital centre designed to bring together the firm’s collective capabilities across data and analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital transformation, strategy, business process, and technology. It is located at the KPMG Tower in Lagos, Nigeria.