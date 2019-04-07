<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, says his refinery will eliminate fuel scarcity and transform Nigeria’s economy for decades when it comes on stream.

Represented by the Group Executive Director (GED), Strategy and Government Relations, Engineer Mansur Ahmed, at the Dangote Special Day during the just concluded 40th Kaduna International Trade Fair, the foremost Industrialist said his other businesses including Dangote Cement, Salt, Sugar and refineries as well as food products will ensure food security and improve lives.

According to him, “The refinery, located in Lekki, Lagos State, is expected to produce 65.4m litres of Petrol (PMS), Diesel (AGO), Aviation jet fuel and Kerosene (DKP) daily, in huge volumes.

“The petroleum products are planned to meet most of the needs of Nigeria, and the African continent, thus making life much easier for the people.

“Already, the gains of the huge investments in the different sectors by Dangote have moved the nation’s economy forward and complimented government’s efforts in no small measure.”

He further said the Group will continue to be the largest employer of labour in Nigeria, with hundreds of thousands direct and indirect employment opportunities.

He noted that the rice mills established in some states including Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto, Enugu, Zamfara, Kano and Niger, will also ensure self-sufficient in rice production.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure Nigeria moves from an importing country to an exporting country and we have succeeded in making Nigeria an exporter of cement and earning hard currencies for the country, and contributing in lifting the country from recession.

“The feat is achievable because of the three Dangote Cement factories at Obajana in Kogi state, Gboko Cement Factory in Benue state and Ogun state, because they are not only producing enough cements for local consumption but also for export,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the President of Kaduna Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA), Dr. Farida Muheeba Dankaka, lauded Dangote Group for its contribution to the nation’s economic growth.

Farida said the huge investment by the conglomerate is responsible for over 10% of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP) saying, “KADCCIMA is proud to be associated with the conglomerate.”