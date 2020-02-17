<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





THE Pan-African conglomerate, Dangote Group has been inducted into the influential Global Executive Council (GEC) of the Project Management Institute,PMI the very first African business organization to become a member in history.

Consequently, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL)’s Group Executive Director, Capital Projects, Mr. Devakumar Edwin has pledged the commitment of the company to participating as a part of the PMI Global Executive Council.

A statement from Dangote Group said:”Thus Dangote Group is joining on the Council, over 80 other global businesses and organizations such as AB Volvo, Airbus, Ali Baba Group, Bank of England, BHP, Amazon, ABB, Boeing, Bosch Group, Australia Department of Defence, China Petroleum Engineering & Construction, Treasury Board of Canada, Microsoft, Wells Fargo etc.”

PMI is one of the world’s largest not-for-profit membership associations for the project management profession with over 500,000 members and over 1,500,000 certification holders. They have led the work of project management advocacy for over 50 years PMI works closely with several multinational companies.

The statement further statd : “By the induction into the elite PMI Council, the Institute has shown confidence that Dangote Industries Ltd is one such value adding company and as such would like a collaborative relationship.”





The PMI Global Executive Council is a very exclusive partner network of some of the world’s most respected organizations. Working together in synergy as thought leaders and influencers, these organizations improve efficiency, lead cutting-edge innovation and make transformative changes in society.

Dangote thus has become the very first African company to be welcomed to this very powerful group of companies who are shaping the future of many industries globally. The Group has joined and would participate as an equal stakeholder in this group of some of the world’s most respected organizations spread across different industries doing great things, changing the world.

Dangote Group according to Mr. Edwin will have access to this group to gain insights into how market leaders are solving complex problems and also share how Dangote is solving problems in Africa.

He also explained that Dangote Group will have access to exclusive site visits to major projects and innovation centers globally; gain access to exclusive learning and research material including best-in-class assessment and benchmarking tools for best practices in organizational project management.

The Group GED stated that with Dangote Industries currently running some of the largest capital projects in the world including a Fertilizer company and the largest single train Oil refinery this is indeed great for Dangote.