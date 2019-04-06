<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Dangote Group has assured Nigerians of good quality and affordable products at the ongoing 30th Enugu International Trade Fair.

The Corporate Communications Manager of the group in Lagos, Mr. Okey Nwankwo, gave the assurance in Enugu on Saturday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the fair.

The group spokesperson said that all the products manufactured by the company met international standard.

Nwankwo said that their products were always affordable and also cheaper than every other product both in the supermarkets and open markets.

“We are participating at the Enugu International Trade Fair because it is the biggest trade fair in the southern part of the nation.

“As the biggest indigenous conglomerate, we have to market our products and also partner with the good people of the east.

“The group is also here to bring our products nearer to consumers and also to have time to discuss with our distributors to see the challenges they are facing.

“We have four companies in Dangote participating in this trade fair which include the Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar, flour and the allied industry in charge of salt and seasoning.

“We also came with our newest product which is Dangote fertilizer; we will educate people on the new fertiliser and the usage,” he said.

The manager said that they were doing promo in all the products they came with at the fair.

According to him, if somebody buys two cartons of the noodle, the person will get one extra making it three cartons.

“The offer is just for the fair and people have been winning fantastic prices like micro waves, blender, electric kettle and others in our stand,’’ Nwankwo said.

He appreciated Nigerians for their patronage over the years and encouraged them to keep on supporting made in Nigeria products particularly Dangote products.

The communications manager also commended the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) for well organised fair especially the constant power supply at the fair.

He said that in terms of security, that Enugu is very cool.