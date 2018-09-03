Nigeria’s Dangote has emerged the most valuable brand among the top 50 brands in Nigeria for 2018 which were unveiled at the weekend in Lagos.

This is coming barely three months after the brand was adjudged the most admired brand of African origin by consumers in a brand rating coordinated by South Africa – based Brand Leadership in conjunction with Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE)

Brand Nigeria, the agency that coordinated the survey in Nigeria, in its report lauded the efforts of the handlers of the Dangote brand because this is the first time a Nigerian brand would be achieving the feat since 2013.

Unveiling the list of the top 50 brands at an event attended by top executives of leading corporate organisations in the country as well as stakeholders in marketing and advertising industry, Mr. Taiwo Oluboyede, the head of Brand Nigeria explained that 46 per cent of the top brands amounting to 23 were Nigerian brands.

Giving the highlights of the brands rating, he stated that Promasidor Nigeria Limited emerged the highest gainer jumping 15 points from last year, then followed by the trio of BUA, Nine Mobile and Olam all of which moved 12 points from last year’s position, while seven brands, Conoil, Channels TV, Union Bank, Access Bank, Chi, Toyota, and GTBank maintained their positions.

He stated further that Fidelity bank came as a first entrant this year and Stallion Group making a fresh return to the top 50 brands this having exited before.

The top 50 brands in Nigeria, Soboyede maintained were the brands that had succeeded in delivering their promises to the consumers.

“They are fast growing in value and they are the drivers of our economy. The top brands this year are those that have been able to analyse needs, see opportunities by creating solutions to them and communicating same to the consumers,” he said.

Chief corporate communication officer of the Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, said the management was not surprised at the ranking because the company has continuously deepened and delivered on its core values to be a world-class enterprise that is passionate about the quality of life of the people and giving high returns to stakeholders.