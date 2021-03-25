



Dangote Industries Limited has expressed its determination to always come out with strategies that will boost business opportunities in Nigeria.

The Regional Sales Director, South East, Bankole, George, Dangote Cement stated this on Thursday at the Dangote Special Day at the 2021 Enugu International Trade Fair.

He said “despite our nominative position. We are innovative and always thinking of strategies that will drive business and create value for our customers.

“This we achieve partly by increasing the number and qualify of products in our portfolio as increased range of products provide more options, alternatives and businesses for our customers.

“Our continuous efforts to innovate, create value and invest in Nigeria are borne out of our firm belief in the vast economic potential of Nigeria.

“This has also informed our desire to invest massively in some states across the country.

Our target is to ensure that Nigeria becomes self-sufficient in all the sectors where we play, cement, agriculture, mining and petroleum,” he said.





George also disclosed that Dangote fertilizer will commence operations from next week noting that Dangote Industries is the nations foremost indigenous conglomerate “we have 3 subsidiaries listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) which include Dangote Cement Pls, Dangote sugar refinery Plc and NASCON.

In his welcome address, Emeka Nwandu, the President of ECCIMA said that Dangote PLC has added a lot of value to the growth of the Nigeria economy, operating in almost every sector of the economy,

He said, today, Dangote business and entrepreneurship indulgence has spread to many parts of African Continent, employing thousands of people across the world of which not less than 85% are Nigerians.

“The exploits of the Dangote Group shows great level and high degree of vision, creative thinking, research, innovations, doggedness, hard work and industry which has culminates to what one can describe as the Dangote business and industrial empire today,” he said.

He thereby assured that ECCIMA will continue to partner with Dangote Plc for the growth and development of Nigeria economy.