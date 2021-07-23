Dangote Cement plant to commence operations in Edo

Dangote Cement Plc says its six million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) plant located in Okpella, Edo state, is set to begin operation soon.

In May, the company said it would continue to boost production to meet the rising demand for the commodity and reduce its price.

Recently, there has been a surge in cement prices across the country as manufacturers passed the high cost of production to cash-strapped consumers.

Patrick Omokagbo, Dangote Cement stakeholder management director, said the plant is expected to boost cement production.

He stated this when Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, visited the facility on Thursday.

Omokagbo said the plant’s construction had the input of the local community, as engineers, technicians, and other members of the community who worked on the project until its completion.

“In Nigeria, we have a population of over 200 million people. The per capita consumption of cement in Nigeria is low. We still need to do more to make the cement get to the poorest of the poor,” he said.

The cement facility is powered by a 60 megawatt (MW) power plant produced at the site, which is connected to the Benin-Abuja Expressway with a 7.5km road constructed by the company.

According to a statement by Dangote Cement, the plant aligns with the Obaseki-led administration’s plan to diversify the state’s economy and attract investment into its productive sector.

“Obaseki has continued to prioritise inflow of investment into the state with bold and investor-friendly policies, which has resulted in the setting up of a number of industrial plants, including modular refineries, gas processing plants, energy parks, a dry inland port, among others,” the statement read.

Earlier in the month, Dangote Cement acquired 20,000 additional trucks, trailers and tippers at the cost of $150 million to boost the distribution of its products across Nigeria.