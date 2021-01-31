



Dangote Cement Plc, Gboko Plant has awarded a N10 million scholarship to students of its host community of Mbayion in Gboko local government area of Benue state.

General Manager, (Administration), Mr Jonathan Kunde and the Acting Director of Gboko Plant Mr SV Srinivasan company presented the cheques to the benefiting students at the Gboko Plant recently.

While noting that the scholarship had become an annual event meant to uplift the educational development of the people of Mbayion community, the Company solicited for more cooperation and understanding from the host community.

They dispelled rumours that the company was taking out clinker from the Gboko plant to elsewhere and assured that going forward, there would be increase in cement production and increase in the corporate social responsibility of the company this year.

The management staff while announcing that the second line of production has been completed and would soon commence operation assured that more indigenes would be employed in the company.

“This would create more openings for the recruitment of indigenes. I want you to see the company as the community property and you must safeguard it for the mutual benefit of both parties.”





Receiving the cheque on behalf of the host community, President of the Yion Development Association, Comrade Ande Per commemded the company for the gesture, stating that Dangote Cement PLC had lived up to its responsibility despite the fact that production had not gone on for a very long time at the Gboko Plant.

He however, appealed to the company to without any further delay, complete the hospital it is building at Ihungwanor community that has been under construction by the company for several years.

Per said when completed, the hospital would boost health care delivery in the host community and its environs.

On his part, President of the Yion Students Association thanked the company for the gesture extended to them and assured that students of the host community would put the money to judicious use.

Also speaking, first class of Gboko, His Royal Highness Joseph Ahua who spoke on behalf of the traditional council, posited that the scholarship would immensely benefit students especially those from financially disadvantaged homes in the community.

He however appealed to the company to consider an upward review of the bursary to accommodate the vastly increased number of students since it was instituted over ten years ago.