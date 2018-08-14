Mobile telecommunication customers in Sokoto state have urged National Communication Commission (NCC) to facilitate more friendly services to them and assist in tracking insecurity in the industry.

The customers gave the advice in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday at on the sideline of the Consumer Outreach Programme (COP) in Sokoto.

A customer, Alhaji Maude Danchadi, urged mobile companies to support government efforts on tracking security challenges.

Danchadi, who is the Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA) in the state, commended NCC for organising such an interactive session between service providers and customers.

He said the telecoms played great roles in creating awareness and education of people on dangers of social vices as well as encourage patriotism and self reliance through their numerous services.

Another customer, Malam Sani Dole, who is the leader of Persons Living with Disabilities in the state state, called on mobile telecommunication companies to increase social responsibility packages to the less privileged Nigerians.

Dole noted that some companies had good gestures for the physically challenged but that some were not up to the expectation of such class of Nigerians.

He stressed that such efforts would surely argument government efforts in addressing street begging among others.

According to him, many physically challenged person have talents that when tapped properly, through viable economic ventures, would contribute to national development.

In his remark at the occasion, Alhaji Isma’il Adedigba, the NCC Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau said NCC organised COP to enhance customers satisfaction.

“We must accord consumers their basic rights which include right to be heard, educated, choose, redress and right to safety.

“NCC, the telecom regulatory agency, is poised to empower telecom consumers with adequate information and education through constant engagement at various levels in the country’’ Adedigba said.

The Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau in NCC, Mrs Felicia Onwuegbuchulam, said the initiative was to bring together telecom consumers, regulators, NCC and service providers to discuss and find proper solutions to consumer related issues.

Onwuegbuchulam also said that the forum aimed at educating consumers and other stakeholders on contemporary issues generating interests in the industry.

She said it also served as feedback mechanism for commission in making interventions for the benefit of consumers.