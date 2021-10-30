Shiba Inu now accepted as payment at a French bistro in Paris

Le Bistrot d’Eleonore et Maxence, a restaurant in Paris, France joins the growing list of mainstream businesses to add Shiba Inu (SHIB) as a payment method.

The information came to light from a video shared by a local resident and crypto investor Natheno Davy, which showed that the restaurant’s main entrance sported two new “Shiba Inu accepted here” stickers just above the other traditional payment options.

Speaking, Davy said that he approached a staff member of the restaurant to reconfirm the addition of SHIB as a payment method before taking the video:

“Precisely at that moment, a group of four men paid their lunch bill using Shiba Inu. It was magic!”

Davy later revisited the restaurant with his friends and made a payment of EUR 250 (approximately $290) buffet with Shiba Inu. As the video went viral on social media platforms, the restaurant confirmed to witness a sudden spike in foot traffic, “thanking me for my work.”

“The restaurant has now become the best in the area. Locals are expecting a wave of restaurants to start accepting cryptocurrencies as a payment method.”

As a seasoned investor, Davy revealed that Shiba Inu has been his best investment across his career.“I love cryptocurrency, especially SHIB. Crypto has the power to change everything.”

The mainstream adoption of Shiba Inu is a direct result of an ongoing bull run that continues to attract support from new investors. At the time of writing, SHIB surpassed Dogecoin (DOGE) to become the ninth biggest token in terms of market capitalization.

A small-time crypto investor realized 94,278,239.8% in profit from a $3,400 investment in Shiba Inu.

As reported, the unknown person bought SHIB 44 times since August 2020 and accumulated 70,200,003,107,594 SHIB in the process, which is now worth $5.63 billion.

At the same time, the SHIB bull run has had a negative impact on the price of Dogecoin.