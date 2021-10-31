Bitcoin set for record monthly close as BTC price tops $60,000

Bitcoin (BTC) delivered fresh retests of $60,000 support on Oct. 31 with a matter of hours left until the crucial monthly close.

Data showed lacklustre price action on Sunday, with BTC/USD below the “worst-case scenario” for its October close.

Analysts were eagerly awaiting to see if the end of the month could provide a turnaround and prove the worst-case theory correct for a third month running.

Its creator, PlanB, father of the stock-to-flow model, correctly guessed the $47,000 and $43,000 finales for August and September respectively.

Even without succeeding, however, finishing October above $60,000 would mark several achievements in itself.

As previously noted, Sundays have tended to see weaker performance from Bitcoin this month, with Monday contrasting the mood with a show of strength — particularly into the U.S. open.

“BTC daily says get ready for November,” popular trader and analyst TechDev summarized on the day, putting the focus on the coming month.

Altcoins staged copycat moves as Bitcoin waned, with the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap seeing modest losses over the past 24 hours.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the star of the past week, lost more heavily, down 13% at the time of writing but still with weekly gains of 45%.

Sentiment mimicked the lack of upside, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index showing declining “greed” in recent days.