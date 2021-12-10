Bitcoin jumps past $50,000 as US CPI data shows highest inflation in nearly four decades

Bitcoin (BTC) surged over $1,000 in seconds on Dec. 10 as the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showed inflation in November was worse than anticipated.

Data showed BTC/USD running to $50,132 on Bitstamp as the data became public Friday.

An hour before Wall Street open, the pair had already hit its highest level in over 24 hours.

CPI had been hotly awaited by both crypto and traditional finance analysts alike, with opinions favouring at least a 6.7% year-on-year increase for November, and even over 7%. In the event, the numbers broadly conformed to conservative guesses, reaching 6.8%.

The results nonetheless mean that inflation on CPI is at its highest in almost 40 years.

Bitcoin’s short-term successes did not last long, with BTC/USD back under $50,000 at the time of writing.

The largest cryptocurrency remained trapped in a range with no visible upside bias, this requiring a break above $53,600 to change, analysts previously argued.

Altcoins were unmoved by the CPI event, with Ether (ETH) still down 1.3% over the past 24 hours.

Out of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, only Terra (LUNA) managed to eke out a small gain on the day