BBTV launches crypto payment solution for media monetisation

Content creators on BroadbandTV Corporation (BBTV) will soon be able to get paid in crypto.

BBTV recently announced Pay to Crypto, a payment solution that lets creators get paid in Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and USD Stablecoin (USDC). With the newly-launched solution, creators only need to choose a crypto asset and provide a compatible wallet address, and BBTV will send their earnings directly.

For some creators, being paid directly in crypto is a welcome benefit. In the announcement, content creator Joseph Hogue expressed his delight, stating “Being paid directly in cryptocurrency saves me time and at a minimal charge compared to the multiple transfers from my bank to different wallets.”

The move to integrate crypto payments is a response to creator interest, according to BBTV chairperson and CEO Shahrzad Rafati. “Creators have been really vocal about their interest in entering the Web3 revolution, and we’re very proud to lead the way,” Rafati said.

The firm works with content creators of all sizes by detecting and monetizing videos uploaded by fans across platforms like YouTube. The company currently serves individuals as well as bigger companies like the NBA, Viacom and Sony Pictures.

The crypto payment solution is implemented with the help of crypto trading platform Netcoins, a subsidiary of BIGG Digital Assets Inc. BIGG CEO Mark Binns also gave his two cents, “converting their payments from USD into other currencies changes the narrative of what their payments can do.”

This is not the first time that the firm has dabbled in the crypto space. Back in 2021, BBTV also participated in a seed round for the social nonfungible token platform Nifty’s Inc.

Meanwhile, recent crypto payments adoption is not limited to publicly-traded companies like BBTV. A recent survey by Visa showed that small and mid-size businesses will also accept digital assets in 2022. Additionally, governments like Iran are also set to implement mechanisms that allow businesses to complete payments with cryptocurrencies.