Sokoto State Government has cancelled public inauguration of 2020 International Trade Fair organised by the Sokoto Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (SOCCIMA).

The Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Alhaji Bashir Gidado, announced this at the venue on Wednesday in Sokoto.

Newsmen report that the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Manniru Dan’iya and other dignitaries were already seated for the event.

Gidado said other trades and display at the fair would continue, adding that the cancellation of the inauguration was to comply with Federal Government directive to contain the spread of to coronavirus.





Newsmen report that investors, industrialists, government agencies and other business owners have assembled in their respective stands.

The trade fair was scheduled to hold between March 18 and 24.

The SOCCIMA President, Alhaji Mu’azu Maiwurno said the 11th edition of Sokoto National Trade and Exhibition Fair has as its theme: “Revitalising the Agriculture and Solid Minerals Sector as Key to Economic Diversification of Sokoto and the nation “.

Maiwurno said the exercise was aimed at keying into Federal Government’s efforts on diversification of the nation’s economy through providing economic accessible platforms for Sokoto and the nation.