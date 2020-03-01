<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Eleven more contacts of Coronavirus index case have been quarantined within the isolation facilities set up by Lafarge Africa PLC, Ewekoro Plant in Ewekoro Local Government area of Ogun State.

This brings to 38 contacts, so far identified to have had contact with the 44 year Italian who tested positive of the virus in the early hours of Friday.

28 contacts had earlier been line traced and quarantined with 24 hours of the definite confirmation of the first case in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

This was confirmed, Saturday, by Segun Soyoye, Lafarge Industrial Director during the on-the-apot- assesement tour of the facility by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), World Health Organisation (WHO), and Ogun State Government.

Those who have been quarantined, according to the management included the driver who picked the infected Italian from an hotel in Ikeja, the clinic workers and those served him food and drink.

He said the contacts are stable and have not developed any symptom while assuring that they will remain in the facility within 14 days.

Soyoye said the Italian came to Lafarge facilities in Ewekoro to inspect some installations of machines bought from a Swedish firm and didn’t go beyond Lafarge guest at Ishofin estate before he was evacuated to Lagos.

The management however debunked the news making the rounds that the facility has been shut down, saying the Italian didn’t have contact with production line before he was transferred having developed abnormal temperatures that suggested he had been infected with the virus.

Soyoye said the production line was not affected because the guest house where the Italian was lodged is 5-km away from the manufacturing plants in Ewekoro.





He said, “The Italian came for a business visit. He was in Lagos on Monday and slept at Airport Hotel, Ikeja. Our driver took him there, and when we observed abnormal temperatures and symptoms, we quickly instituted an Emergency Response Team which is led by the Company CEO, we have to find a way of analysing and identifying not only the Italian but also the other contacts.

“The contacts are now 39 and we have quarantined them, the house and clinic as well as the vehicles. We don’t take chances and that is why they are put there.

“Today is Day 3, they will be there for 14 days, we will continue to observe them, we have their database, showing their biodata and other information.

“The doctor is here and what he is doing is to check them on a regular basis, so far everybody is stable, they are not symptomatic, we are providing everything for them over there.

“The other thing that I have not said is that the clinic that was used for the infected person is closed, disinfected and we moved everybody out, all the guys at duty that day, they were also quarantined, so they will be there for 14 days as well.”

Speaking on behalf of the Government, Tomi Coker, Ogun State Health Commissioner, commended Lafarge Africa management for quick and proactive measures taken so far.

She said it is also imperative for State and Federal Governments to swing into action to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

The Commissioner said that Ogun State Government had activated an Emergency Operation Committee (EOC) to manage any development that may arise from the reported case of Coronavirus,

She added that the Government is currently working to contain the spread Coronavirus in the State.

She stated further that the Committee set up which is headed by herself, comprises staff of the State Ministry of Health, Hospital Management Board, Representatives of Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and representatives of Federal Medical Center (FMC), Abeokuta.