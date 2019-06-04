<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Importers Association of Nigeria Special Taskforce has sealed off a Chinese firm, Aokete Lighting Electronics Industries Ltd., for alleged forgery and trademark counterfeiting.

The company located in Kirikiri Industrial estate, Apapa, Lagos, was said to have been engaged in trade malpractices, importation and distribution of substandard AKT bulbs from China in the country.

The acting Director-General of IMAN Special Taskforce, Amb. Chijioke Okoro, disclosed this in Abuja on Monday.

He said the Chinese company was “brazenly doing its business in the country without registering with IMAN.”

Okoro explained that Niger Shine Industries Ltd., located at Alaba International Market, Ojo, also in Lagos, owned and registered D&B AKT Energy bulb, the original trademark with RTM no. 99900 and certificate no. 004154, which Aokete allegedly counterfeited.

The taskforce boss further explained that the company had over the years circumvented the extant law regulating operations of businesses in Nigeria allegedly with the sole purpose of widening its surplus value to the detriment of the nation and the consumers.

The DG said, “IMAN got a report that Aokete is using a fake trademark in doing business and their goods are substandard.

“What Aokete has been doing is illegal. Its activities amount to economic sabotage that flouts the policy and programmes of the Federal Government.

“However, security operatives from the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Team have also arrested some members of staff of the company. They are currently under investigation at Area E, Police Command, Festac, Lagos.”

Okoro also explained that police investigation had revealed that certificate Nos. 99717 and 99718 being used by Aokete Lighting did not emanate from the Ministry of Trade and Investment.